North Star Restaurant

Scoops & More Eatery

No reviews yet

Scoops & More Eatery is a small family owned restaurant and ice cream shop that has been in existence since 1946. In 2013 the restaurant was completely renovated and became Scoops & More Eatery. What makes Scoops so special is that we use all locally sourced products and hormone free as well. We offer a total of over 50 flavors of ice creams at all times.

