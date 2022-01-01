Go
North Street Grille

North Street Grille is a destination spot for Gourmet brunches.

229 North St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)

Popular Items

DD 2 EGGS ANY STYLE W/ MEAT$9.95
DD BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.95
MAKE YOUR OWN OMELET$8.95
ONLINE BACON SIDE$5.00
SWEET & SALTY SANDWICH$14.95
SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHEDDAR & BACON SERVED ON FRENCH TOAST WITH A SIDE OF HOMEFRIES AND MAPLE SYRUP
ONLINE EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH$5.95
START WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE PICK YOUR TOAST AND YOUR TOPPINGS
DD CHICKEN & WAFFLE SLIDERS$21.95
DD HOMEFRIES SIDE$4.00
ONLINE 2 EGGS ANY STYLE W/ MEAT$10.95
DD SCRAMBLED & CHEDDAR SANDWICH$5.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

229 North St

Boston MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

