North Third
Order Now For Immediate Pickup & Take Time to Be Kind!
10% Surcharge added to ALL take out orders
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
801 N.3rd St, • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
801 N.3rd St,
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|5:59 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blackbird
Come in and enjoy!
Standard Tap
Eat Drink Local
Home of Local Beer &
Seasonal Sourced Fare
Since 1999
Seiko Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Winston
Come in and enjoy!