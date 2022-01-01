North Tonawanda restaurants you'll love
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Cajun Fish Fry
|$16.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
|Stuffed Hot Peppers
|$14.50
Hot banana peppers stuffed with sausage and gorgonzola cheese, pan seared and served over toasted French bread
|Breaded Fish Fry
|$16.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda
54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$12.35
|Eggies
|$2.25
|M Iced Caramel Macchiato
|$5.95
FRENCH FRIES
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Fish Fry
|$15.00
Beer battered and served with fries and coleslaw.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
|Beer Battered Green Beans
|$9.00
Served with Cajun Aioli.
Spot Coffee
54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$2.45
|Cheese Omelet
|$7.10
|Mike Sandwich
|$7.10
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|French Onion Au Gratin Cup
|$6.99
Our signature, traditional French onion soup baked with cheese until golden brown.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.99
Lightly breaded Chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti.
|Gnocchi
|$18.99
Made especially for us - a rich pasta dish made of flour, egg, and potato. Served in our tomato sauce
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Single Wing (10)
|$15.00
JUMBO wings! Comes with celery & Blue Cheese.
|Texas Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
slow cooked, dry rubbed brisket, served with slaw
|Rib on Weck
|$14.00
our take on a Buffalo classic, smoked ribeye, horseradish, kimmelwick roll, served with slaw
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Chicken Cutlets Alla Milanese
|$28.00
Arugula Salad + Balsamic Vinaigrette
|16oz Certified Angus Boneless Rib-Eye Steak
|$45.00
Tobacco Onions + Roasted Potatoes
|Bowl Bisque
|$11.00
Chopped Shrimp, Chives, Cream
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Popular items
|Cheese Calzone
|$10.49
Ricotta & Mozzarella
|Chicken Fingers (5pc)
|$10.99
|Cheese & Pepperoni Large (17")
|$21.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Solidays, Inc.
6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls
|Popular items
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
Roasted chicken, carrots, potatoes & celery all baked in a creamy gravy inside a whole 10” pie shell.
|Pot Roast Poutine
|$12.00
A hefty portion of french fries topped with gravy, mozzerella cheese, homemade pot roast, sauteed onions, and pepperoncini.
|Stinger Sub Whole
|$15.00
A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.