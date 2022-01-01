North Tonawanda restaurants you'll love

North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try North Tonawanda restaurants

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Fish Fry$16.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
Stuffed Hot Peppers$14.50
Hot banana peppers stuffed with sausage and gorgonzola cheese, pan seared and served over toasted French bread
Breaded Fish Fry$16.00
SERVED WITH POTATO OR VEGETABLE MAC & COLESLAW
Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda image

 

Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda

54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
Eggies$2.25
M Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.95
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$15.00
Beer battered and served with fries and coleslaw.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Fresh grilled chicken, topped with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Beer Battered Green Beans$9.00
Served with Cajun Aioli.
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel$2.45
Cheese Omelet$7.10
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Au Gratin Cup$6.99
Our signature, traditional French onion soup baked with cheese until golden brown.
Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Lightly breaded Chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti.
Gnocchi$18.99
Made especially for us - a rich pasta dish made of flour, egg, and potato. Served in our tomato sauce
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC image

 

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Wing (10)$15.00
JUMBO wings! Comes with celery & Blue Cheese.
Texas Brisket Sandwich$15.00
slow cooked, dry rubbed brisket, served with slaw
Rib on Weck$14.00
our take on a Buffalo classic, smoked ribeye, horseradish, kimmelwick roll, served with slaw
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.8 (4159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cutlets Alla Milanese$28.00
Arugula Salad + Balsamic Vinaigrette
16oz Certified Angus Boneless Rib-Eye Steak$45.00
Tobacco Onions + Roasted Potatoes
Bowl Bisque$11.00
Chopped Shrimp, Chives, Cream
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Calzone$10.49
Ricotta & Mozzarella
Chicken Fingers (5pc)$10.99
Cheese & Pepperoni Large (17")$21.99
Solidays, Inc. image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Roasted chicken, carrots, potatoes & celery all baked in a creamy gravy inside a whole 10” pie shell.
Pot Roast Poutine$12.00
A hefty portion of french fries topped with gravy, mozzerella cheese, homemade pot roast, sauteed onions, and pepperoncini.
Stinger Sub Whole$15.00
A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Tonawanda

Chicken Tenders

Paninis

Pesto Paninis

Pretzels

