North Tonawanda bars & lounges you'll love

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda
Popular items
Single Wing (10)
$15.00
JUMBO wings! Comes with celery & Blue Cheese.
Texas Brisket Sandwich
$15.00
slow cooked, dry rubbed brisket, served with slaw
Rib on Weck
$14.00
our take on a Buffalo classic, smoked ribeye, horseradish, kimmelwick roll, served with slaw
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda
Popular items
Chicken Cutlets Alla Milanese
$28.00
Arugula Salad + Balsamic Vinaigrette
16oz Certified Angus Boneless Rib-Eye Steak
$45.00
Tobacco Onions + Roasted Potatoes
Bowl Bisque
$11.00
Chopped Shrimp, Chives, Cream
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Solidays, Inc.
6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie
$14.00
Roasted chicken, carrots, potatoes & celery all baked in a creamy gravy inside a whole 10” pie shell.
Pot Roast Poutine
$12.00
A hefty portion of french fries topped with gravy, mozzerella cheese, homemade pot roast, sauteed onions, and pepperoncini.
Stinger Sub Whole
$15.00
A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.