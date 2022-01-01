North Tonawanda bars & lounges you'll love

Go
North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in North Tonawanda

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC image

 

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Single Wing (10)$15.00
JUMBO wings! Comes with celery & Blue Cheese.
Texas Brisket Sandwich$15.00
slow cooked, dry rubbed brisket, served with slaw
Rib on Weck$14.00
our take on a Buffalo classic, smoked ribeye, horseradish, kimmelwick roll, served with slaw
More about Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.8 (4159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Cutlets Alla Milanese$28.00
Arugula Salad + Balsamic Vinaigrette
16oz Certified Angus Boneless Rib-Eye Steak$45.00
Tobacco Onions + Roasted Potatoes
Bowl Bisque$11.00
Chopped Shrimp, Chives, Cream
More about Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
Solidays, Inc. image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Roasted chicken, carrots, potatoes & celery all baked in a creamy gravy inside a whole 10” pie shell.
Pot Roast Poutine$12.00
A hefty portion of french fries topped with gravy, mozzerella cheese, homemade pot roast, sauteed onions, and pepperoncini.
Stinger Sub Whole$15.00
A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.
More about Solidays, Inc.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Tonawanda

Chicken Tenders

Paninis

Pesto Paninis

Pretzels

Map

More near North Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston