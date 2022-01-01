North Tonawanda pizza restaurants you'll love

Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda image

 

Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda

54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Turkey Panini$12.35
Eggies$2.25
M Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.95
More about Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Au Gratin Cup$6.99
Our signature, traditional French onion soup baked with cheese until golden brown.
Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Lightly breaded Chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti.
Gnocchi$18.99
Made especially for us - a rich pasta dish made of flour, egg, and potato. Served in our tomato sauce
More about Pane's Restaurant
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Calzone$10.49
Ricotta & Mozzarella
Chicken Fingers (5pc)$10.99
Cheese & Pepperoni Large (17")$21.99
More about Buffalo Pizza Project

