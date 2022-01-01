Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in North Tonawanda

Go
North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
30 Boneless Wings$26.79
Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Choice of Buffalo Style, Garlic Parmesan or Charbroiled BBQ.
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Choice of Buffalo Style, Garlic Parmesan or Charbroiled BBQ.
20 Boneless Wings$19.99
Served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. Choice of Buffalo Style, Garlic Parmesan or Charbroiled BBQ.
More about Pane's Restaurant
Solidays, Inc. image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
20 Boneless Wings$15.00
More about Solidays, Inc.

Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda

French Fries

Green Beans

Penne

Tacos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Garlic Cheese Bread

Steak Salad

Cake

Map

More near North Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston