Cake in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve cake

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lava Cake$6.95
Lemon Berry Cake$6.95
Crab Cakes$15.50
Seasoned lump crab meat lightly breaded and sautéed, served with a Remoulade
More about The Hideaway Grille
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Turtle Cake$6.99
Three layers of moist, chocolate cake, caramel mousse and pecans topped with our chocolate sauce
More about Pane's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben Cakes$13.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut & big eyed swiss, breaded in rye bread crumbs & fried. Served with 1000 Island dressing
More about Solidays, Inc.

