Calamari in North Tonawanda

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$14.50
Seasoned, breaded calamari served with Thai Chili aoli or marinara
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$11.99
Wild-caught, lightly battered rings with grilled hot peppers.
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.8 (4159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$18.00
w/ Arugula, Sweet Chili Sauce
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$9.99
Served with side of Marinara
