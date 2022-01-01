Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
North Tonawanda
/
North Tonawanda
/
Cannolis
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(2792 reviews)
Cannoli
$4.99
More about Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
Frankie Primo's +39 North - 26 Webster Street
26 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$10.00
More about Frankie Primo's +39 North - 26 Webster Street
Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda
Chicken Salad
Cobb Salad
Bisque
Pies
Chef Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Pot Pies
Cake
More near North Tonawanda to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(875 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(878 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(61 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston