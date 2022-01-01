Chicken parmesan in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about The Hideaway Grille
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken
|$15.50
Breast of chicken baked with a parmesan cheese crust and served with alfredo sauce
More about Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Light Chicken Parmesan
|$19.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti. (1 cutlet)
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.99
Lightly breaded Chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti.
|Chicken Parmesan Per Piece
|$5.99