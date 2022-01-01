Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in North Tonawanda

Go
North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Parmesan Crusted Chicken$15.50
Breast of chicken baked with a parmesan cheese crust and served with alfredo sauce
More about The Hideaway Grille
Chicken Parmesan image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Light Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti. (1 cutlet)
Chicken Parmesan$21.99
Lightly breaded Chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and topped with tomato sauce. Served with spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan Per Piece$5.99
More about Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave

