Chicken pizza in North Tonawanda

Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.99
Tender Buffalo chicken strips, diced tomatoes, and our special dressing topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. (ALSO AVAILABLE WITH RED SAUCE)
|Small Broccoli Cheddar Chicken Pizza
|$17.99
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$26.99
Tender Buffalo chicken strips, diced tomatoes, and our special dressing topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. (ALSO AVAILABLE WITH RED SAUCE)
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Large (17")
|$25.99
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion, Grilled Chicken, Bacon
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Small (13")
|$20.24
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion, Grilled Chicken, Bacon