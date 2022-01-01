Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Tender Buffalo chicken strips, diced tomatoes, and our special dressing topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. (ALSO AVAILABLE WITH RED SAUCE)
Small Broccoli Cheddar Chicken Pizza$17.99
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$26.99
Tender Buffalo chicken strips, diced tomatoes, and our special dressing topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. (ALSO AVAILABLE WITH RED SAUCE)
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large (17")$25.99
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion, Grilled Chicken, Bacon
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small (13")$20.24
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Red Onion, Grilled Chicken, Bacon
