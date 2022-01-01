Chicken salad in North Tonawanda
More about The Hideaway Grille
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Chicken Mandarin Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens tossed with walnuts, crumbly blue cheese, bacon, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing, topped with grilled chicken and mandarin oranges
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, and black olives topped with crispy chicken fingers and served with blue cheese dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Fresh greens topped with black olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and grilled marinated chicken, served with a grilled pita
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$17.00
a bed of field greens topped with tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, taco seasoned chicken, cheddar and corn tortilla strips. Served with a side of our house made creamy habanero lime dressing.
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Rows of hard-boiled eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, and tomatoes.
More about Pane's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken, romaine, homemade croutons, grated parmesan, Caesar dressing.
|Orange Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Crispy orange chicken, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, chow mien noodles, pickled red onion, organic greens , orange sesame ginger dressing.
More about Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda
|Pub Chicken Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onion straws, sliced almonds, naan bread points, grilled chicken, house poppyseed vinaigrette
More about Buffalo Pizza Project
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Large Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.49
|Small Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.49
Mix of greens, tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of fingers tossed your way. Served with side of Blue Cheese Dressing