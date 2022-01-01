Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Mandarin Salad$14.50
Mixed greens tossed with walnuts, crumbly blue cheese, bacon, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing, topped with grilled chicken and mandarin oranges
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$12.50
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, and black olives topped with crispy chicken fingers and served with blue cheese dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$14.50
Fresh greens topped with black olives, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and grilled marinated chicken, served with a grilled pita
More about The Hideaway Grille
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$17.00
a bed of field greens topped with tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, taco seasoned chicken, cheddar and corn tortilla strips. Served with a side of our house made creamy habanero lime dressing.
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Rows of hard-boiled eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, and tomatoes.
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken, romaine, homemade croutons, grated parmesan, Caesar dressing.
Orange Chicken Salad$14.99
Crispy orange chicken, mandarin oranges, candied walnuts, chow mien noodles, pickled red onion, organic greens , orange sesame ginger dressing.
More about Pane's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pub Chicken Salad$12.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, onion straws, sliced almonds, naan bread points, grilled chicken, house poppyseed vinaigrette
More about Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Finger Salad$13.49
Small Chicken Finger Salad$10.49
Mix of greens, tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of fingers tossed your way. Served with side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Buffalo Pizza Project

