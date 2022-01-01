Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tender salad in North Tonawanda

Go
North Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken tender salad

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$12.50
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, and black olives topped with crispy chicken fingers and served with blue cheese dressing
More about The Hideaway Grille
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Finger Salad$13.49
Small Chicken Finger Salad$10.49
Mix of greens, tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of fingers tossed your way. Served with side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Buffalo Pizza Project

Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda

Sweet Potato Fries

Steak Sandwiches

Reuben

Garlic Bread

Pizza Steak

Cobb Salad

Greek Salad

Lobsters

Map

More near North Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston