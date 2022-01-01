Chicken tender salad in North Tonawanda
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens tossed with tomatoes, red onions, shredded cheese, and black olives topped with crispy chicken fingers and served with blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Large Chicken Finger Salad
|$13.49
|Small Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.49
Mix of greens, tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, and choice of fingers tossed your way. Served with side of Blue Cheese Dressing