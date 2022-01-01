Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve coleslaw

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
$Side Coleslaw$0.75
More about The Hideaway Grille
Item pic

 

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Coleslaw$3.00
homemade coleslaw
More about Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

