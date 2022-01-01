Grilled chicken in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Grilled Chicken Caprese
|$13.49
All natural chicken breast, fresh basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic reduction on our herd focaccia. Served with our signature French fries.
|Grilled Chicken Bowtie Special
|$20.99
Bowtie pasta sauteed with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, garlic and bacon in our asiago cream sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Ravioli
|$19.99
Chicken & ricotta stuffed ravioli sautéed with grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, garlic, butter & Romano cheese.