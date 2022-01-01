Grilled chicken in North Tonawanda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caprese$13.49
All natural chicken breast, fresh basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic reduction on our herd focaccia. Served with our signature French fries.
Grilled Chicken Bowtie Special$20.99
Bowtie pasta sauteed with grilled chicken, roma tomatoes, garlic and bacon in our asiago cream sauce.
Grilled Chicken Ravioli$19.99
Chicken & ricotta stuffed ravioli sautéed with grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, garlic, butter & Romano cheese.
More about Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken 12"$12.24
More about Buffalo Pizza Project

