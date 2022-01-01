Nachos in North Tonawanda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve nachos

Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Deluxe$12.99
Corn Tortillas, Mixed Cheeses, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Ground Beef or Chicken served with Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole
Nachos$10.49
Corn Tortillas, Mixed Cheeses, Jalapenos served with Salsa, Sour Cream & Guacamole
More about Buffalo Pizza Project
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Grande$13.00
Made to share- A mountain of tortilla chips covered in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, black olives onions, jalapeṅos, & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream.Made to share- A mountain of tortilla chips covered in seasoned beef, nacho cheese, black olives onions, jalapeṅos, & tomatoes. Topped with sour cream.
More about Solidays, Inc.

