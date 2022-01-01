Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve paninis

Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda

54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Spot Coffee

54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Baked Veggie Panini$12.99
Oven baked eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, and asiago cheese.
French Dip Panini$12.99
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, our creamy horseradish sauce and crispy onions. Served with a side of warm au jus.
Harvest Turkey Panini$12.99
Thinly sliced turkey, cranberry mayo, Granny Smith apples, and cheddar cheese grilled together on Italian bread.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Steak Panini$12.00
Grilled panini with shaved Rib-Eye Steak, mushroom, onion, sweet peppers, pepperjack & swiss american cheeses, with an oregano aoli.
