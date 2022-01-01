Paninis in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve paninis
Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda
54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Baked Veggie Panini
|$12.99
Oven baked eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, and asiago cheese.
|French Dip Panini
|$12.99
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, our creamy horseradish sauce and crispy onions. Served with a side of warm au jus.
|Harvest Turkey Panini
|$12.99
Thinly sliced turkey, cranberry mayo, Granny Smith apples, and cheddar cheese grilled together on Italian bread.