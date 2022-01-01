Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pesto paninis in
North Tonawanda
/
North Tonawanda
/
Pesto Paninis
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve pesto paninis
Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda
54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
No reviews yet
Pesto Chicken Panini
$12.35
More about Spot Coffee - N Tonawanda
Spot Coffee
54 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
No reviews yet
Pesto Chicken Panini
$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda
Sweet Potato Fries
Pies
French Fries
Cheeseburgers
Lobsters
White Pizza
Veggie Salad
Chicken Pot Pies
More near North Tonawanda to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(844 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston