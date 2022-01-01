Pies in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve pies
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Banana Cream Pie
|$6.95
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$14.00
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.95
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Peanut Butter Caramel Pie
|$5.99
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda
|Mudd Pie
|$6.00
oreo cookie crust, coffee ice cream, whipped cream
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
|$9.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Solidays, Inc.
6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls
|Personal Pie
|$6.00
$.50 per topping
|8 Slice Pie
|$15.00
$1.50 per topping
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Roasted chicken, carrots, potatoes & celery all baked in a creamy gravy inside a whole 10” pie shell.