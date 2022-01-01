Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve pies

Chicken Pot Pie image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Cream Pie$6.95
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
Peanut Butter Pie$6.95
More about The Hideaway Grille
Pane's Restaurant image

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Caramel Pie$5.99
More about Pane's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mudd Pie$6.00
oreo cookie crust, coffee ice cream, whipped cream
More about Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange image

Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange

184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.8 (4159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
More about Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
Item pic

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Personal Pie$6.00
$.50 per topping
8 Slice Pie$15.00
$1.50 per topping
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Roasted chicken, carrots, potatoes & celery all baked in a creamy gravy inside a whole 10” pie shell.
More about Solidays, Inc.

