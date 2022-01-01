Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants that serve pretzels

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Spent Grain Pretzels$9.00
Take your beer on a romantic date with our homemade pretzel sticks. add our house cheddar-bacon lager dip +1.
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Brauhaus Pretzel image

 

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brauhaus Pretzel$10.00
bavarian style pretzel with pub mustard and house cheese sauce
More about Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
Buffalo Pizza Project image

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Sticks (5)$9.49
Hot soft salted pretzel sticks served with side of Cheddar Cheese
More about Buffalo Pizza Project
Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Soft Pretzel$10.00
More about Solidays, Inc.

