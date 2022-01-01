Pretzels in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve pretzels
FRENCH FRIES
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|Spent Grain Pretzels
|$9.00
Take your beer on a romantic date with our homemade pretzel sticks. add our house cheddar-bacon lager dip +1.
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda
|Brauhaus Pretzel
|$10.00
bavarian style pretzel with pub mustard and house cheese sauce
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Pretzel Sticks (5)
|$9.49
Hot soft salted pretzel sticks served with side of Cheddar Cheese