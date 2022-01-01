Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin pies in
North Tonawanda
/
North Tonawanda
/
Pumpkin Pies
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(2792 reviews)
Pumpkin Pie
$6.49
More about Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
+39 Forno e Gelato - 18 Webster Street
18 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie
$17.99
More about +39 Forno e Gelato - 18 Webster Street
Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda
Walnut Salad
French Onion Soup
Calamari
White Pizza
Buffalo Wings
Green Beans
Cake
Chicken Salad
More near North Tonawanda to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(972 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(919 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(212 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston