Ravioli in North Tonawanda

The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Lobster Ravioli
|$26.00
Topped with lump lobster meat and lobster sherry cream sauce
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Grilled Chicken Ravioli
|$18.99
Chicken & ricotta stuffed ravioli sautéed with grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, garlic, butter & Romano cheese.
|Jumbo Cheese Ravioli
|$17.49
Three super jumbo raviolis stuffed with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, sharp provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli a la Vodka
|$19.99
Maine lobster in our homemade vodka sauce.