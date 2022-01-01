Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve ravioli

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Topped with lump lobster meat and lobster sherry cream sauce
More about The Hideaway Grille
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ravioli$18.99
Chicken & ricotta stuffed ravioli sautéed with grilled chicken breast, fresh baby spinach, garlic, butter & Romano cheese.
Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.49
Three super jumbo raviolis stuffed with ricotta, parmesan, asiago, sharp provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with tomato sauce.
Lobster Ravioli a la Vodka$19.99
Maine lobster in our homemade vodka sauce.
More about Pane's Restaurant
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ravioli (8)$13.49
More about Buffalo Pizza Project

