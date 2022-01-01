Steak salad in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve steak salad
More about The Hideaway Grille
The Hideaway Grille
399 Division St, North Tonawanda
|Philadelphia Steak Salad
|$22.50
Mixed greens with vegetables, fries, and crumbly blue cheese, tossed with Italian dressing then topped with a sirloin steak
|Philadelphia Steak Salad
|$22.50
Mixed greens with vegetables, fries, and crumbly blue cheese, tossed with Italian dressing then topped with a sirloin steak
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$18.00
This hearty salad features steak, crispy french fries, frizzled onions, mixed greens, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese.
More about Pane's Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$17.99
Blackened sliced sirloin steak, tomatoes, fried, potatoes, pickled red onion, cheddar jack cheese, Riviera dressing.
More about Buffalo Pizza Project
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Large Steak Salad
|$14.49
|Small Steak Salad
|$11.49
More about Solidays, Inc.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Solidays, Inc.
6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls
|Roasted Veggie Steak Salad
|$16.00
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, crumbly bleu, croutons, with choice of crispy or grilled chicken- all on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens.