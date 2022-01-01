Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve steak salad

The Hideaway Grille image

 

The Hideaway Grille

399 Division St, North Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philadelphia Steak Salad$22.50
Mixed greens with vegetables, fries, and crumbly blue cheese, tossed with Italian dressing then topped with a sirloin steak
More about The Hideaway Grille
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$18.00
This hearty salad features steak, crispy french fries, frizzled onions, mixed greens, tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese.
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$17.99
Blackened sliced sirloin steak, tomatoes, fried, potatoes, pickled red onion, cheddar jack cheese, Riviera dressing.
More about Pane's Restaurant
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Large Steak Salad$14.49
Small Steak Salad$11.49
More about Buffalo Pizza Project
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Veggie Steak Salad$16.00
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, crumbly bleu, croutons, with choice of crispy or grilled chicken- all on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens.
More about Solidays, Inc.

