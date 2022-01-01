Steak sandwiches in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
Fresh daily made garlic baguettes stuffed with house cut strip steak, mozzarella and frizzled onions.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Steak & Banana Pepper Sandwich
|$16.99
Grilled sirloin steak, stuffed banana peppers, garlic and provolone cheese on a fresh Costanzo roll. Served with our signature French fries.
|Tuscan Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$15.99
Shaved sirloin steak grilled with sauteed mushrooms and sweet onion. Topped with melted cheese on a homemade artisan roll with our aiolo mayonnaise. Served with french fries.