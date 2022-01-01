Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$17.00
Fresh daily made garlic baguettes stuffed with house cut strip steak, mozzarella and frizzled onions.
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Banana Pepper Sandwich$16.99
Grilled sirloin steak, stuffed banana peppers, garlic and provolone cheese on a fresh Costanzo roll. Served with our signature French fries.
Tuscan Grilled Steak Sandwich$15.99
Shaved sirloin steak grilled with sauteed mushrooms and sweet onion. Topped with melted cheese on a homemade artisan roll with our aiolo mayonnaise. Served with french fries.
