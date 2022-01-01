Tacos in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve tacos
Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC
775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda
|Smith Bros Tacos
|$10.00
beer battered haddock, pickles, slaw, tartar
|Pork Tacos
|$8.00
Pulled pork, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, on a flour tortilla
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|Taco Pizza Small (13")
|$21.24
Salsa, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives & Lettuce
|Taco Wrap
|$10.49
Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa & Sour Cream
|Volcano Taco Salad
|$13.49
Fried Tortilla Bowl, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, melted cheddar cheese & shredded cheddar, seasoned ground beef. Topped with tortilla chips with side of sour cream, salsa and guacamole
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Solidays, Inc.
6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
A GIANT fried taco shell filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapeṅos, cheddar cheese, ground beef, and sour cream.
|Roll-Ups Taco
|$11.00
Hand rolled & gently fried to order taco meat and cheddar cheese logs, served w/ taco sauce.