Tacos in North Tonawanda

Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern, LLC

775 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda

Smith Bros Tacos$10.00
beer battered haddock, pickles, slaw, tartar
Pork Tacos$8.00
Pulled pork, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, on a flour tortilla
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Taco Pizza Small (13")$21.24
Salsa, Ground Beef, Cheddar & Mozzarella, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives & Lettuce
Taco Wrap$10.49
Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Salsa & Sour Cream
Volcano Taco Salad$13.49
Fried Tortilla Bowl, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, melted cheddar cheese & shredded cheddar, seasoned ground beef. Topped with tortilla chips with side of sour cream, salsa and guacamole
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Taco Salad$14.00
A GIANT fried taco shell filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, black olives, jalapeṅos, cheddar cheese, ground beef, and sour cream.
Roll-Ups Taco$11.00
Hand rolled & gently fried to order taco meat and cheddar cheese logs, served w/ taco sauce.
