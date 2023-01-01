Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
North Tonawanda
/
North Tonawanda
/
Tiramisu
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(2792 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Pane's Restaurant - Payne Ave
Frankie Primo's +39 North - 26 Webster Street
26 Webster Street, North Tonawanda
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Frankie Primo's +39 North - 26 Webster Street
Browse other tasty dishes in North Tonawanda
Pepper Steaks
Shrimp Scampi
Gnocchi
Lobsters
Chicken Wraps
Turkey Melts
Steak Salad
Penne
More near North Tonawanda to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1156 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1074 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(155 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston