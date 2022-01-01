Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve veggie salad

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Salad$14.00
Fresh field greens topped with a mix of fresh oven roasted vegetables and crumbled bleu cheese.
More about Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Solidays, Inc.

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Veggie Steak Salad$16.00
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, crumbly bleu, croutons, with choice of crispy or grilled chicken- all on top of a bed of fresh mixed greens.
More about Solidays, Inc.

