White pizza in North Tonawanda

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda
|White Pizza
|$16.00
A classic Italian-style pizza comprised of olive oil, six Italian cheeses, white onion, tomato slices, and fresh basil. This pie will have you saying delicioso!
Pane's Restaurant
984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda
|Large White Pizza
|$22.99
Fresh diced tomato, Romano cheese, fresh sliced onion, fresh garlic, Italian olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese on our Sicilian crust.
|Small White Pizza
|$14.99
Fresh diced tomato, Romano cheese, fresh sliced onion, fresh garlic, Italian olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese on our Sicilian crust.
Buffalo Pizza Project
1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda
|White Pizza Small (13")Thin
|$14.24
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, White Onion, Diced Tomato
|White Pizza Large (17")
|$21.99
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, White Onion, Diced Tomato
|White Pizza Small (13")
|$16.24
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, White Onion, Diced Tomato