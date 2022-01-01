Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in North Tonawanda

North Tonawanda restaurants
North Tonawanda restaurants that serve white pizza

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

908 Niagara Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (752 reviews)
Takeout
White Pizza$16.00
A classic Italian-style pizza comprised of olive oil, six Italian cheeses, white onion, tomato slices, and fresh basil. This pie will have you saying delicioso!
Pane's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Pane's Restaurant

984 Payne Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (2792 reviews)
Takeout
Large White Pizza$22.99
Fresh diced tomato, Romano cheese, fresh sliced onion, fresh garlic, Italian olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese on our Sicilian crust.
Small White Pizza$14.99
Fresh diced tomato, Romano cheese, fresh sliced onion, fresh garlic, Italian olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese on our Sicilian crust.
Buffalo Pizza Project image

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Buffalo Pizza Project

1269 Erie Ave, North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (258 reviews)
Takeout
White Pizza Small (13")Thin$14.24
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, White Onion, Diced Tomato
White Pizza Large (17")$21.99
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, White Onion, Diced Tomato
White Pizza Small (13")$16.24
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, White Onion, Diced Tomato
