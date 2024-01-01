North Truro restaurants you'll love
Must-try North Truro restaurants
More about Crush Pad
Crush Pad
11 Shore Road, North Truro
|Popular items
|TABLE NUMBER
|$0.00
PLEASE SELECT YOUR TABLE NUMBER IN ORDER FOR OUR FOOD RUNNER TO DELIVER YOUR FOOD.
|Fried Cauliflower
|$13.00
capers, reggiano, chili flake and lemon zest
|Niman Ranch Hamburger
|$15.00
Our fresh ground beef is cooked through. If you’d like rare or well please specify. Otherwise no temperature is necessary.
More about Captain's Choice
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Captain's Choice
4 Highland Rd, North Truro
More about Millan's Restaurant - 104 Shore Road
Millan's Restaurant - 104 Shore Road
104 Shore Road, North Truro