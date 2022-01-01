Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in North Versailles

Go
North Versailles restaurants
Toast

North Versailles restaurants that serve italian subs

Anchor Hoagies image

HOAGIES • SANDWICHES

Anchor Hoagies

1956 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
Takeout
6" Italian Hoagie$6.75
24" Italian Hoagie$20.00
12" Italian Sausage Hoagie$14.25
More about Anchor Hoagies
Consumer pic

 

Fat Angelo's-North Versailles

600 E Pittsburgh McKeesport Blvd, North Versailles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Hoagie$0.00
White Garlic sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, smoked ham, hard salami, capicola, green peppers and red onions after baked it is topped with lettuce, tomato and Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette
More about Fat Angelo's-North Versailles

Browse other tasty dishes in North Versailles

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near North Versailles to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (167 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston