Chicken tenders in North Weymouth

North Weymouth restaurants
North Weymouth restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Sea Street Pizzeria

12 Sea St, Weymouth

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Strips Dinner$15.75
We bread our chicken breast in our homemade breading. The chicken is tossed in buffalo sauce and cut into strips then served with fries & onion rings.
Chicken Strip Dinner$14.99
Chicken cutlets that we bread with our homemade, seasoned bread crumbs & slice into strips. Served with a side of fries & onion rings.
True North Kitchen + Bar

159 Bridge Street, Weymouth

No reviews yet
Mongolian Chicken Tenders$13.00
Coconut Creme fraiche, Grilled Pineaplle, Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Toasted Coconut
Crispy Chicken Tenders$12.00
Choice of Sauces
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.00
