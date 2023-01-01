Mac and cheese in North Weymouth
North Weymouth restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Sea Street Pizzeria
Sea Street Pizzeria
12 Sea St, Weymouth
|Ribs, Mac 'N Cheese, & Corn Bread Dinner
|$18.25
BBQ Baby back ribs (pork), an order of our homemade Mac 'N cheese, & homemade corn bread
|Hot Honey Chicken Mac 'N Cheese
|$11.99
Hot honey & Chicken mixed into our Mac 'N Cheese
We make our own béchamel with Gruyere, Cheddar, Fontina, & Parmesan cheese, which is mixed with the pasta & seasoned croutons then baked until ready to be devoured.