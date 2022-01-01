Go
Main pic

Northampton Brewery

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

11 Brewster Ct.

Northampton, MA 01060

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

French Fries$3.75
Ale Battered Boneless Tenders$14.25
Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with blue cheese
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.50
Basil’s Rathbone$10.25
Sliced tomato, red onion, provolone, roasted red pepper, fresh basil and garlic mayonnaise on ciabatta bread
Green Mountain Burger$13.95
Sharp cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun
Crunchy Thai Salad$12.25
Red pepper, cucumber, shredded carrot, red onion, green cabbage, crispy wontons, scallions and spicy peanut sauce over mixed greens; served with cilantro vinaigrette
Catfish Bites$10.95
Beer battered and served with tartar sauce and chipotle mayonnaise
Chicken Club$15.25
Chargrilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on ciabatta bread
Chargrilled Hamburger$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion and your choice of cheese on a brioche bun Cheese: Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Monterey Jack
Spicy Chicken Salad$15.25
Black bean and corn salsa, jalapeno, roasted red pepper, Monterey jack cheese, tortilla strips and Cajun grilled chicken over mixed greens; served with southwestern vinaigrette
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

11 Brewster Ct., Northampton MA 01060

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Caminito Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Fitzwilly's story began in 1974 as an exercise in comfort, quality food, great service, and moderate prices, that would cause our customers to come back time and time again. For over 40 years, our commitment has not changed. We have watched the Pioneer Valley grow and change. Customers are "Old Friends" who have continued to return.
We invite you to stop in and meet the Fitzwilly Family as you travel north to "ski country," on your way to enjoy the beautiful New England foliage, or on your way to one of the great concerts at Tanglewood.
Fitzwilly's is located in downtown Northampton on 23 Main Street, near Interstate 91 (exit 18), at the intersection of Routes 5 & 9.

Wurst Haus

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Approachable yet refined creative American fare with artisan wood fire pizzas

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Northampton Brewery

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston