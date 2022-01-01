Northampton restaurants you'll love
NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
306 King Street, Northampton
|Spicy Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
|Sweet Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
|The Tandem Classic
|$8.99
Plain cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers.
Jake's - Northampton
17 King Street, NORTHAMPTON
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.65
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
**pictured with optional guacamole add on
|Jake's Eggs
|$8.65
Two eggs any style served with home fries and toasted 3- seed sourdough
|Downtown
|$10.65
Three scrambled eggs with bacon, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with homefries and toasted 3- seed sourdough.
Progression Brewing Company
9 Pearl Street, Northampton
|ADULTS ARE TALKING single
|$4.00
NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO:
Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit
|ADULTS ARE TALKING 4-PACK
|$16.00
NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO:
Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit
|Taproom Burger
|$12.00
topped with cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato pickles & onion
Spoleto Restaurant
1 bridge st, northampton
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
three house-made meatballs over spaghetti, house-made San Marzano tomato marinara, ricotta and fresh basil.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
rich sauce of ground beef, sausage, fresh San Marzano tomato marinara, cream and pesto over rigatoni.
|Pecan Encrusted Salmon
|$24.00
pan seared salmon topped with apricot preserves and toasted pecans, served over risotto and chef’s vegetables, finished with aged balsamic vinegar and an orange gastrique.
Caminito Steakhouse
7 Old S St, Northampton
|Caesar Salad app
|$9.00
parmesan cheese, croutons
|Lob Crab Rav
|$23.00
Alfredo sauce
|Steak Tip Skewers
|$28.00
steak tips, mixed vegetable, over Risotto of the Day: caminitosteakhouse.com/menu
D'Angelo
388 King Street, Northampton
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
Fitzwilly's Restaurant
23 Main Street, Northampton
|Wicked Alfredo
|$18.00
Andouille, chicken, roasted red peppers, penne pasta, red pepper alfredo sauce,
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.50
Balsamic glaze, spicy aioli
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Old fashioned, hand pressed, served on a toasted brioche roll with your choice of cheese.
Union Station Northampton
125A Pleasant St, Florence
|Veggie Burger
|$12.95
Freshly made veggie burger with chickpeas, lentils, cumin, and turmeric fried golden brown topped with baby arugula, house roasted tomatoes, and a tahini vinaigrette. Add cheese, sauteed mushroom or caramelized onion for an additional charge. Served with hand cut fries.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romaine tossed with casear dressing topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken for an additional charge.
|Truffle Fries
|$9.95
Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, grated and shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with our truffle aioli.
Wurst Haus
27 Pleasant Street, Northampton
|Bavarian Style Pretzel
|$11.00
|The Haus Sampler
|$18.00
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.00
Mama Iguana's
271 Main Street, Northampton
|2 Kids Taco
|$7.00
|Veggies Fajitas
|$16.00
|TO GO Carne Burrito
|$12.00
Patria
150 Main St L 2, Northampton
|Rigatoni (1/2lb Bag)
|$5.00
1/2 Pound Bag Of Our Dried House-Made Pasta
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with house Szechuan Chili Crisp, Rampch, & Dill Pickles
|Autumn Chestnut Dessert
|$12.00
Chestnut Cake with smoked Chestnut Pudding and Black Cocoa Caramel
Woodstar Cafe
60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton
|Grilled Cheese (10:30- 4:45)
|$6.79
Cheddar, swiss and mozzarella on buttered country sourdough.
|Nantucket
|$9.81
Turkey, cheddar, cranberry sauce, sliced apple, lettuce, mayo, dijon on country sourdough. (If country sourdough is sold out we will substitute another bread.)
|Berkshire
|$9.81
Chicken, pesto (no nuts), mozzarella, lettuce and tomato on country sourdough.(If country sourdough is sold out we will substitute another bread.)
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
12 crafts ave, northampton
|Sticky Ribs
|$12.00
Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions
*available vegetarian with tofu
|Buffalo-ish Wings
|$11.00
Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks
*available vegetarian with tofu
|LG Truffle Mushroom
|$24.00
Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.
Homestead.
7 Strong Avenue, Northampton
|Rigatoni
|$19.00
Bolognese ragu, smoked mozzarella, herbs
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
Classic Flavors and presentation
|Meatball
|$11.00
Tomato, ricotta salata, fennel top oil. CONTAINS GLUTEN.
Tria Deli
150 Main St Patria, Northampton
Noho Social
261 King Street, Northampton
Northampton Brewery
11 Brewster Ct., Northampton