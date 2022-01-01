Northampton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Northampton restaurants

Consumer pic

 

NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company

306 King Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
Sweet Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
The Tandem Classic$8.99
Plain cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers.
More about NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
Jake's - Northampton image

 

Jake's - Northampton

17 King Street, NORTHAMPTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.65
three scrambled eggs, roasted homefries, sauteed greens, refried black beans and monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
**pictured with optional guacamole add on
Jake's Eggs$8.65
Two eggs any style served with home fries and toasted 3- seed sourdough
Downtown$10.65
Three scrambled eggs with bacon, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with homefries and toasted 3- seed sourdough.
More about Jake's - Northampton
Progression Brewing Company image

 

Progression Brewing Company

9 Pearl Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ADULTS ARE TALKING single$4.00
NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO:
Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit
ADULTS ARE TALKING 4-PACK$16.00
NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO:
Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit
Taproom Burger$12.00
topped with cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato pickles & onion
More about Progression Brewing Company
Spoleto Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Spoleto Restaurant

1 bridge st, northampton

Avg 3.8 (743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
three house-made meatballs over spaghetti, house-made San Marzano tomato marinara, ricotta and fresh basil.
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
rich sauce of ground beef, sausage, fresh San Marzano tomato marinara, cream and pesto over rigatoni.
Pecan Encrusted Salmon$24.00
pan seared salmon topped with apricot preserves and toasted pecans, served over risotto and chef’s vegetables, finished with aged balsamic vinegar and an orange gastrique.
More about Spoleto Restaurant
Caminito Steakhouse image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Caminito Steakhouse

7 Old S St, Northampton

Avg 4.2 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad app$9.00
parmesan cheese, croutons
Lob Crab Rav$23.00
Alfredo sauce
Steak Tip Skewers$28.00
steak tips, mixed vegetable, over Risotto of the Day: caminitosteakhouse.com/menu
More about Caminito Steakhouse
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

388 King Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Fitzwilly's Restaurant image

 

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

23 Main Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wicked Alfredo$18.00
Andouille, chicken, roasted red peppers, penne pasta, red pepper alfredo sauce,
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Balsamic glaze, spicy aioli
Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
Old fashioned, hand pressed, served on a toasted brioche roll with your choice of cheese.
More about Fitzwilly's Restaurant
Union Station Northampton image

 

Union Station Northampton

125A Pleasant St, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$12.95
Freshly made veggie burger with chickpeas, lentils, cumin, and turmeric fried golden brown topped with baby arugula, house roasted tomatoes, and a tahini vinaigrette. Add cheese, sauteed mushroom or caramelized onion for an additional charge. Served with hand cut fries.
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine tossed with casear dressing topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken for an additional charge.
Truffle Fries$9.95
Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, grated and shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with our truffle aioli.
More about Union Station Northampton
Wurst Haus image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurst Haus

27 Pleasant Street, Northampton

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bavarian Style Pretzel$11.00
The Haus Sampler$18.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
More about Wurst Haus
Mama Iguana's image

 

Mama Iguana's

271 Main Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Kids Taco$7.00
Veggies Fajitas$16.00
TO GO Carne Burrito$12.00
More about Mama Iguana's
Patria image

 

Patria

150 Main St L 2, Northampton

Avg 4.7 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni (1/2lb Bag)$5.00
1/2 Pound Bag Of Our Dried House-Made Pasta
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with house Szechuan Chili Crisp, Rampch, & Dill Pickles
Autumn Chestnut Dessert$12.00
Chestnut Cake with smoked Chestnut Pudding and Black Cocoa Caramel
More about Patria
Woodstar Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese (10:30- 4:45)$6.79
Cheddar, swiss and mozzarella on buttered country sourdough.
Nantucket$9.81
Turkey, cheddar, cranberry sauce, sliced apple, lettuce, mayo, dijon on country sourdough. (If country sourdough is sold out we will substitute another bread.)
Berkshire$9.81
Chicken, pesto (no nuts), mozzarella, lettuce and tomato on country sourdough.(If country sourdough is sold out we will substitute another bread.)
More about Woodstar Cafe
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

12 crafts ave, northampton

Avg 5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Ribs$12.00
Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions
*available vegetarian with tofu
Buffalo-ish Wings$11.00
Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks
*available vegetarian with tofu
LG Truffle Mushroom$24.00
Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.
More about HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
Homestead. image

 

Homestead.

7 Strong Avenue, Northampton

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni$19.00
Bolognese ragu, smoked mozzarella, herbs
Tiramisu$7.00
Classic Flavors and presentation
Meatball$11.00
Tomato, ricotta salata, fennel top oil. CONTAINS GLUTEN.
More about Homestead.
Restaurant banner

 

Tria Deli

150 Main St Patria, Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Tria Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Noho Social

261 King Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Noho Social
Restaurant banner

 

Northampton Brewery

11 Brewster Ct., Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Northampton Brewery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northampton

Caesar Salad

Rigatoni

Salmon

Burritos

Pretzels

Spaghetti

