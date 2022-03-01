Northampton American restaurants you'll love
More about Progression Brewing Company
Progression Brewing Company
9 Pearl Street, Northampton
|Popular items
|ADULTS ARE TALKING 4-PACK
|$16.00
NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO:
Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit
|RAZ SOUR Single
|$4.00
Sour Beer cold conditioned with Raspberries, 5.2%
|Mug Membership
|$150.00
2022 Inaugural Mug Club! PreSale starts now! This membership will be good for March 1st 2022-March 1 2023.
When purchasing online, make sure to send email to: cmckenney@progbrew.com; with the following
name:
dob:
address:
phone #
email:
shirt size:
a confirmation email will be sent out, letting you know when your membership pack can be picked up.
More about Fitzwilly's Restaurant
Fitzwilly's Restaurant
23 Main Street, Northampton
|Popular items
|Grilled Reuben
|$13.50
Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, grilled marble rye bread.
|Wicked Alfredo
|$18.00
Andouille, chicken, roasted red peppers, penne pasta, red pepper alfredo sauce,
|Fried Brussel Sprouts
|$9.50
Balsamic glaze, spicy aioli
More about Union Station Northampton
Union Station Northampton
125A Pleasant St, Florence
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$12.95
Freshly made veggie burger with chickpeas, lentils, cumin, and turmeric fried golden brown topped with baby arugula, house roasted tomatoes, and a tahini vinaigrette. Add cheese, sauteed mushroom or caramelized onion for an additional charge. Served with hand cut fries.
|Truffle Fries
|$9.95
Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, grated and shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with our truffle aioli.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Romaine tossed with casear dressing topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken for an additional charge.
More about Wurst Haus
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wurst Haus
27 Pleasant Street, Northampton
|Popular items
|Beyond Sausage
|$9.00
|Tenders
|$11.00
|Sausage Sampler
|$20.00
More about Patria
Patria
150 Main St L 2, Northampton
|Popular items
|Rigatoni (1/2lb Bag)
|$5.00
1/2 Pound Bag Of Our Dried House-Made Pasta
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with house Szechuan Chili Crisp, Rampch, & Dill Pickles
|Autumn Chestnut Dessert
|$12.00
Chestnut Cake with smoked Chestnut Pudding and Black Cocoa Caramel
More about HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
12 crafts ave, northampton
|Popular items
|Sticky Ribs
|$12.00
Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions
*available vegetarian with tofu
|Buffalo-ish Wings
|$11.00
Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks
*available vegetarian with tofu
|LG Truffle Mushroom
|$24.00
Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.