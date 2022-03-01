Northampton American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Northampton

Progression Brewing Company image

 

Progression Brewing Company

9 Pearl Street, Northampton

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ADULTS ARE TALKING 4-PACK$16.00
NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO:
Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit
RAZ SOUR Single$4.00
Sour Beer cold conditioned with Raspberries, 5.2%
Mug Membership$150.00
2022 Inaugural Mug Club! PreSale starts now! This membership will be good for March 1st 2022-March 1 2023.
When purchasing online, make sure to send email to: cmckenney@progbrew.com; with the following
name:
dob:
address:
phone #
email:
shirt size:
a confirmation email will be sent out, letting you know when your membership pack can be picked up.
More about Progression Brewing Company
Fitzwilly's Restaurant image

 

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

23 Main Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Reuben$13.50
Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, grilled marble rye bread.
Wicked Alfredo$18.00
Andouille, chicken, roasted red peppers, penne pasta, red pepper alfredo sauce,
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Balsamic glaze, spicy aioli
More about Fitzwilly's Restaurant
Union Station Northampton image

 

Union Station Northampton

125A Pleasant St, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$12.95
Freshly made veggie burger with chickpeas, lentils, cumin, and turmeric fried golden brown topped with baby arugula, house roasted tomatoes, and a tahini vinaigrette. Add cheese, sauteed mushroom or caramelized onion for an additional charge. Served with hand cut fries.
Truffle Fries$9.95
Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, grated and shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with our truffle aioli.
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine tossed with casear dressing topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken for an additional charge.
More about Union Station Northampton
Wurst Haus image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wurst Haus

27 Pleasant Street, Northampton

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Sausage$9.00
Tenders$11.00
Sausage Sampler$20.00
More about Wurst Haus
Patria image

 

Patria

150 Main St L 2, Northampton

Avg 4.7 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni (1/2lb Bag)$5.00
1/2 Pound Bag Of Our Dried House-Made Pasta
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with house Szechuan Chili Crisp, Rampch, & Dill Pickles
Autumn Chestnut Dessert$12.00
Chestnut Cake with smoked Chestnut Pudding and Black Cocoa Caramel
More about Patria
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

12 crafts ave, northampton

Avg 5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sticky Ribs$12.00
Asian inspired glaze / toasted sesame seeds / scallions
*available vegetarian with tofu
Buffalo-ish Wings$11.00
Buffalo-ish sauce / Danish blue cheese dressing / carrot sticks
*available vegetarian with tofu
LG Truffle Mushroom$24.00
Black truffle infused extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, wild mushrooms, Mozzarella & Asiago cheese, finished with chopped scallions.
More about HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
Homestead. image

 

Homestead.

7 Strong Avenue, Northampton

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball$11.00
Tomato, ricotta salata, fennel top oil. CONTAINS GLUTEN.
Caesar$13.00
Roasted garlic croutons, bitter greens, parmesan
Tiramisu$7.00
Classic Flavors and presentation
More about Homestead.

