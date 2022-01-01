Northampton bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Northampton restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Northampton

Spoleto Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Spoleto Restaurant

1 bridge st, northampton

Avg 3.8 (743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
rich sauce of ground beef, sausage, fresh San Marzano tomato marinara, cream and pesto over rigatoni.
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
three house-made meatballs over spaghetti, house-made San Marzano tomato marinara, ricotta and fresh basil.
Eggplant Norma$17.00
thinly sliced eggplant baked with homemade ricotta and spinach, served with rigatoni.
More about Spoleto Restaurant
Fitzwilly's Restaurant image

 

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

23 Main Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Reuben$13.50
Corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, grilled marble rye bread.
Wicked Alfredo$18.00
Andouille, chicken, roasted red peppers, penne pasta, red pepper alfredo sauce,
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.50
Balsamic glaze, spicy aioli
More about Fitzwilly's Restaurant
Union Station Northampton image

 

Union Station Northampton

125A Pleasant St, Florence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$12.95
Freshly made veggie burger with chickpeas, lentils, cumin, and turmeric fried golden brown topped with baby arugula, house roasted tomatoes, and a tahini vinaigrette. Add cheese, sauteed mushroom or caramelized onion for an additional charge. Served with hand cut fries.
Truffle Fries$9.95
Hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, truffle salt, grated and shaved parmesan and parsley. Served with our truffle aioli.
Caesar Salad$10.95
Romaine tossed with casear dressing topped with shaved parmesan and garlic croutons. Add chicken for an additional charge.
More about Union Station Northampton
Patria image

 

Patria

150 Main St L 2, Northampton

Avg 4.7 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni (1/2lb Bag)$5.00
1/2 Pound Bag Of Our Dried House-Made Pasta
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken with house Szechuan Chili Crisp, Rampch, & Dill Pickles
Autumn Chestnut Dessert$12.00
Chestnut Cake with smoked Chestnut Pudding and Black Cocoa Caramel
More about Patria
Homestead. image

 

Homestead.

7 Strong Avenue, Northampton

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball$11.00
Tomato, ricotta salata, fennel top oil. CONTAINS GLUTEN.
Caesar$13.00
Roasted garlic croutons, bitter greens, parmesan
Tiramisu$7.00
Classic Flavors and presentation
More about Homestead.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northampton

Caesar Salad

Rigatoni

Burritos

Spaghetti

Map

More near Northampton to explore

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

West Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet

Hadley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston