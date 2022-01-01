Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Northampton

Northampton restaurants
Toast

Northampton restaurants that serve avocado toast

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$6.60
Open faced bagel or toast with butter, smashed avocado, tomato, and chili flakes. We recommend our multigrain toast.
More about Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
Noho Social - 261 King Street, northampton, MA

261 King Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$6.50
Avocados and cherry tomatoes with balsamic glaze on sourdough bread
More about Noho Social - 261 King Street, northampton, MA

