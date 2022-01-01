Avocado toast in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton
|Avocado Toast
|$6.60
Open faced bagel or toast with butter, smashed avocado, tomato, and chili flakes. We recommend our multigrain toast.