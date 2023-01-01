Chicken caesar wraps in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
More about Northampton - Tandem Bagel Company
Northampton - Tandem Bagel Company
228 King Street, Northampton
|Special: Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$7.49
A wheat wrap filled with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and house-made croutons!
More about Progression Brewing Company
Progression Brewing Company
9 Pearl Street, Northampton
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.99
romaine tossed in our homemade caesar dressing, Parm cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken. served with chips.