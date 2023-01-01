Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Northampton

Northampton restaurants
Northampton restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Item pic

 

Northampton - Tandem Bagel Company

228 King Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Special: Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.49
A wheat wrap filled with grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and house-made croutons!
More about Northampton - Tandem Bagel Company
Item pic

 

Progression Brewing Company

9 Pearl Street, Northampton

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.99
romaine tossed in our homemade caesar dressing, Parm cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken. served with chips.
More about Progression Brewing Company
Fitzwilly's Restaurant image

 

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

23 Main Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.50
Marinated breast, romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese.
More about Fitzwilly's Restaurant

Amherst

