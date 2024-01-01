Chicken pizza in Northampton
228 King Street, Northampton
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bagel
|$6.99
Hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, spinach, blue cheese and mozzarella on your choice of bagel.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Bagel
|$5.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel.
|Pesto Chicken Pizza Bagel
|$5.99
Pesto, chicken, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese on your choice of bagel.