Chocolate chip cookies in Northampton

Northampton restaurants
Northampton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Consumer pic

 

NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company

306 King Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.39
More about NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
1294cdf2-9abf-4e20-bf4c-a2788234eeab image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.10
In support of Pride Month, the full proceeds from every Chocolate Chip Cookie sale will go to OUT NOW
Chocolate Chip Cookies, BAG of 6$7.25
Soft, chewy, and absolutely delicious!
GRAIN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie, contains almonds and butter$1.89
Fabulous grain free chocolate chip cookie. A staff favorite. It does not taste gluten free!
More about Woodstar Cafe

