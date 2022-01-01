Chocolate chip cookies in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
306 King Street, Northampton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.39
More about Woodstar Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Woodstar Cafe
60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.10
In support of Pride Month, the full proceeds from every Chocolate Chip Cookie sale will go to OUT NOW
|Chocolate Chip Cookies, BAG of 6
|$7.25
Soft, chewy, and absolutely delicious!
|GRAIN FREE Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie, contains almonds and butter
|$1.89
Fabulous grain free chocolate chip cookie. A staff favorite. It does not taste gluten free!