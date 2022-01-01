Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Northampton

Northampton restaurants
Northampton restaurants that serve cookies

NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company

306 King Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.39
More about NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Choc Chip Cookie$3.10
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.10
In support of Pride Month, the full proceeds from every Chocolate Chip Cookie sale will go to OUT NOW
Ginger Molasses Cookie$3.10
More about Woodstar Cafe
Main pic

 

Northampton Brewery

11 Brewster Ct., Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie Skillet$5.50
Baked to order chocolate chip cookie with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
More about Northampton Brewery
Homestead. image

 

Homestead.

7 Strong Avenue, Northampton

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$5.00
Chocolate chip, chewy amaretti, oatmeal
More about Homestead.

