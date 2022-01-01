Cookies in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve cookies
More about NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
306 King Street, Northampton
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.39
More about Woodstar Cafe
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Woodstar Cafe
60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton
|Peanut Butter Choc Chip Cookie
|$3.10
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.10
In support of Pride Month, the full proceeds from every Chocolate Chip Cookie sale will go to OUT NOW
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$3.10
More about Northampton Brewery
Northampton Brewery
11 Brewster Ct., Northampton
|Cookie Skillet
|$5.50
Baked to order chocolate chip cookie with whipped cream and chocolate sauce