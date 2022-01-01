Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Northampton

Go
Northampton restaurants
Toast

Northampton restaurants that serve curry

Jake's - Northampton image

 

Jake's - Northampton

17 King Street, NORTHAMPTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Tomato Bisque
More about Jake's - Northampton
Woodstar Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chickpea Salad$10.19
Baby green leaf lettuce from Little Leaf Farms, chickpeas tossed in a curried dressing, carrots, raisins, cashews and tomatoes.
More about Woodstar Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Northampton

Calamari

Cheesecake

Pappardelle

Tacos

Mixed Green Salad

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Cannolis

Map

More near Northampton to explore

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

West Springfield

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston