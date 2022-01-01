Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Northampton
/
Northampton
/
Fish Tacos
Northampton restaurants that serve fish tacos
Fitzwilly's Restaurant
23 Main Street, Northampton
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$13.50
Battered haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime crema.
More about Fitzwilly's Restaurant
Mama Iguana's - 271 Main Street
271 Main Street, Northampton
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$17.00
More about Mama Iguana's - 271 Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Northampton
Fish And Chips
Cake
Cannolis
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Calamari
More near Northampton to explore
West Springfield
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Holyoke
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Chicopee
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
South Hadley
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Hadley
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Easthampton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston