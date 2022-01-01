Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Northampton

Northampton restaurants
Toast

Northampton restaurants that serve muffins

NORTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company

306 King Street, Northampton

Takeout
Muffin$2.19
Jake's - Northampton

17 King Street, NORTHAMPTON

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
English Muffin$2.00
Blueberry Muffins$4.00
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Woodstar Cafe

60 Masonic St, Suite D, Northampton

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bran Muffin$3.15
Fitness Muffin (GF, V) Mon-Fri$3.15
Carrots, walnuts, raisins, apple sauce, orange juice, canola oil, coconut oil, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca flour, white sugar, flax, egg replacer, cinnamon, ginger, xanthan gum, salt, baking soda.
Pear Sunflower Muffin$2.85
