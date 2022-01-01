Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Northampton

Northampton restaurants
Northampton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jake's - Northampton image

 

Jake's - Northampton

17 King Street, NORTHAMPTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$12.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, Monterey Jack & Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onion & pickled jalapeño. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.
More about Jake's - Northampton
Mama Iguana's image

 

Mama Iguana's

271 Main Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Quesadilla$17.00
Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Carne Quesadilla$17.00
More about Mama Iguana's
Main pic

 

Northampton Brewery

11 Brewster Ct., Northampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$6.50
Herb tortilla with Monterey jack cheese, salsa, sour cream, French fries and a pickle
Grilled Quesadilla$8.95
Garlic and herb tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion; served with sour cream and salsa
More about Northampton Brewery

