Quesadillas in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Jake's - Northampton
17 King Street, NORTHAMPTON
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$12.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, Monterey Jack & Gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onion & pickled jalapeño. Served with pico de gallo & sour cream.
Mama Iguana's
271 Main Street, Northampton
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$17.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.00
|Carne Quesadilla
|$17.00
Northampton Brewery
11 Brewster Ct., Northampton
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.50
Herb tortilla with Monterey jack cheese, salsa, sour cream, French fries and a pickle
|Grilled Quesadilla
|$8.95
Garlic and herb tortilla, Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and onion; served with sour cream and salsa