Rigatoni in Northampton

Rigatoni Bolognese image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Spoleto Restaurant

1 bridge st, northampton

Avg 3.8 (743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
rich sauce of ground beef, sausage, fresh San Marzano tomato marinara, cream and pesto over rigatoni.
More about Spoleto Restaurant
Rigatoni (1/2lb Bag) image

 

Patria

150 Main St L 2, Northampton

Avg 4.7 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni (1/2lb Bag)$5.00
1/2 Pound Bag Of Our Dried House-Made Pasta
Rigatoni Pasta Kit$28.00
Rigatoni Pasta Kit
with Bolognese Sauce, Parmingiano-Reggiano, and Chili Oil.
Pasta Kit made in house for you to make at home.
Instruction card included.
More about Patria
Rigatoni image

 

Homestead.

7 Strong Avenue, Northampton

Avg 4.5 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$19.00
Bolognese ragu, smoked mozzarella, herbs
More about Homestead.

