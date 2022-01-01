Short ribs in Northampton
Northampton restaurants that serve short ribs
Fitzwilly's Restaurant
23 Main Street, Northampton
|Boneless Short Rib
|$24.00
Red wine mushroom demi glace, garlic mashed potato, vegetable.
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
Vermont cheddar, caramelized onion, arugula, grilled sourdough.
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
12 crafts ave, northampton
|SM Gluten-Free Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion
|$16.50
Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.
|LG Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion
|$25.00
Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.