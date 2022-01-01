Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Northampton

Go
Northampton restaurants
Toast

Northampton restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Fitzwilly's Restaurant

23 Main Street, Northampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Short Rib$24.00
Red wine mushroom demi glace, garlic mashed potato, vegetable.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.00
Vermont cheddar, caramelized onion, arugula, grilled sourdough.
More about Fitzwilly's Restaurant
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

12 crafts ave, northampton

Avg 5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
SM Gluten-Free Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion$16.50
Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.
LG Braised Short Rib & Grilled Red Onion$25.00
Fire-roasted tomato sauce, braised beef short rib, grilled red onions, roasted garlic, Asiago & Mozzarella cheese.
More about HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar

