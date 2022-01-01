Go
Toast

North Ave Market

Free play retro arcade games, classic style menu of burgers, fries & milkshakes with weekly and daily veggie specials. We offer signature cocktails, house wines & local craft beer with live entertainment on the weekends.

30 W. North Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Eastside$10.00
Diner$12.00
Beef patty, potato roll, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and house made mayo. Comes with fries.
Vegan Milkshake$10.00
Farm$15.00
Double beef patty, brioche, cheddar, crispy onion and house made mayo and ketchup. Comes with fries.
Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Shredded chicken, Hoagie, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Comes with fries.
Ketchup On Side
16oz bottle
Secret Sauce Co.
Buffalo On Side$0.50
8oz. bottle
Secret Sauce Co. x James Nasty
Habanero-carrot
Jumbo Hotdog$8.00
Falafel balls, mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, garlic sauce and tzatziki
Fried Chicken$12.00
Seasonal$15.00
Beyond Meat patty, vegan brioche, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion and vegan mayo. Comes with fries.
See full menu

Location

30 W. North Ave.

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Deli + Marketplace

No reviews yet

Urban Market + Deli

Agape House Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CookHouse

No reviews yet

Online ordering.

The Tilted Row

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston