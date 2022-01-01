Go
The North Bar & Grill image

The North Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

254 Reviews

$$

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pepper Jack Bacon Brisket Burger$14.00
A brisket beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion strings, with a spicy mayo.
Balsamic Glazed Steak Bites$13.00
Tender marinated steak bites on a bed of sautéed mushrooms and onions. Topped with crispy onion strings and served with a creamy horseradish sauce.
Egg ( 1 egg)$1.50
Suicide Burger$15.00
Diced habanero and Serrano peppers mixed into a handmade juicy Lucy patty with gooey American cheese inside. Topped with queso sauce and Fire hot Cheetos on a bed on lettuce and tomato.
Cheeseburger$12.00
classic beef patty on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and thousand island with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Grilled or crispy chicken with tomato, onion, lettuce, bacon and ranch dressing
ranch large$0.99
Poseidon Burger$15.00
a burger mixed with lobster meat on a brioche bu with a spread of Poseidon aioli, topped with american cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup and mustard
BBQ 3000 Burger$15.00
Our famous brisket beef patty on a bed of coleslaw topped with applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, BBQ 3000 and crispy onion strings with a Nashville baby back rib.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2501 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Coon Rapids MN 55433

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bamboo Village - Coon Rapids

No reviews yet

Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Anoka, Coon Rapids areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.

5-8 Club - Champlin

No reviews yet

HOME OF THE JUICY LUCY!
In 1928, at the height of Prohibition, the 5-8 Club opened amid the high living flapper era operating as a "speakeasy." Today, we're known for great food, friendly service and unbeatable burgers.

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

No reviews yet

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The North Bar & Grill

orange star4.4 • 254 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston